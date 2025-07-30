CAC 40 Up Nearly 0.5%; Danone Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up in positive territory on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, as investors react to the latest earnings updates and French GDP data, while continuing to follow the developments on the trade front, and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 37.73 points or 0.47% at 7,895.09 a little while ago.

Danone is gaining more than 7% after posting second-quarter comparable sales growth ahead of views. The French food company behind Activia yogurt and Evian water posted sales growth on a like-for-like basis of 4.1% in the second quarter.

Kering is up 4.5% and L'Oreal is rising 3.7%. LVMH is gaining 2%, while Legrand, Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale and Capgemini are up 1 to 1.5%.

Hermes International is down 3.7% after reporting a decline in first-half profit. The company reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of 2025 declined to 2.246 billion euros or 21.39 euros per share from 2.368 billion euros or 22.58 euros per share last year.

Stellantis is declining more than 1%, while Edenred, Air Liquide, Sanofi and Teleperformance are down with modest losses.

Data from INSEE showed France's GDP grew 0.3% in the second-quarter from the previous quarter, according to preliminary estimates. The economy was expected to grow at a steady pace of 0.1% in the second quarter.

On a yearly basis, economic growth softened to 1.4% from 1.5% in the prior quarter. Nonetheless, the growth rate was better than forecast of 1.2%.

The EU27 GDP grew 0.2% from the previous quarter and expanded 1.5% from the prior year.

