CAC 40 Moves Higher; Stellantis, Societe Generale Among Notable Gainers

(RTTNews) - After struggling a bit for direction in early trades, the French market gained in strength on Tuesday as a few frontline stocks found some support. However, concerns about the tensions in the Middle East following new strikes by Iran on the United Arab Emirates weigh on sentiment.

Also, investors are awaiting interest rate decisions from several major central banks this week. The Federal Reserve is due to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are scheduled to make their policy announcements on Thursday.

France's benchmark index CAC 40 was up 45.40 points or 0.57% at 7,981.37 nearly half an hour past noon.

Stellantis is rising 3.2%. Veolia Environment, Engie, TotalEnergies and Vinci are gaining 1.5%-2%.

Societe Generale is up 1.5% after the lender signed a preliminary agreement to sell a part of its securities services branch to Credit Mutuel Arkea.

BNP Paribas, AXA, Michelin, Eiffage, Sanofi, Credit Agricole and Unibail Rodamco are up 1%-1.4%. Eurofins Scientific, Airbus, Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain, Bouygues, Legrand, Pernod Ricard, Orange and Safran are up with moderate gains.

LVMH is down by about 1.6%. Dassault Systemes, Kering, Hermes International and STMicroelectronics are down 1%-1.3%.

Thales is down 0.8%, while Bureau Veritas and EssilorLuxottica are modestly lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.