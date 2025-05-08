CAC 40 Up More Than 1%

(RTTNews) - After three successive days of losses, the French market is gaining some notable ground in positive territory on Thursday thanks to rising optimism about a trade deal.

Investors, digesting recent corporate earnings updates, and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, are also awaiting the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England.

Optimism on the trade front has increased after the U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would soon announce "a major trade deal with representatives of a big and highly respected country."

According to reports, the U.S. President is likely to announce a framework of a trade deal with the U.K. Meanwhile, representatives of the U.S. and China are set to meet in Switzerland this weekend for trade talks.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 82.17 points or 1.08% at 7,709.01 a few minutes ago.

Stellantis, STMicroElectronics, Teleperformance and Legrand are gaining 3.2 to 4%. Renault is up nearly 3%, while Safran, Schneider Electric and Capgemini are up 2.7 to 2.8%.

Accor is advancing 2.3%. LVMH, Airbus, Hermes International, Dassault Systemes, Kering, Bureau Veritas, L'Oreal and Publicis Groupe are also up with impressive gains.

Among the losers, Engie is down 1.4% and Orange is down 1%. Bouygues, Danone and Carrefour are modestly lower.

