CAC 40 Modestly Higher; Renault, Dassault Systemes Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - The French market is modestly higher on Tuesday with investors somewhat shrugging off data showing a drop in the nation's industrial production in July. Concerns on the political front appear to be weighing on sentiment and limiting market's upside.

Investors, looking ahead to some crucial U.S. economic data and the European Central Bank's policy meeting this week, are also closely following the developments on the political front.

After Prime Minister Bayrou lost a confidence vote on Monday, President Emmanuel Macron is looking for a new head to head the government and find a solution for the nation's 2026 budget.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 32.45 points or 0.43% at 7,767.29 a few minutes ago.

Renault is gaining more than 3%. Dassault Systemes is up 2.1%, Sanofi is rising nearly 2%, and Publicis Groupe is advancing 1.75%.

Michelin, Hermes International and Accor are up 1.3 to 1.5%. Stellantis, BNP Paribas, TotalEnergies, Veolia Environment, Thales, Credit Agricole and Eurofins Scientific are up 0.5 to 1%.

Kering and Pernod Ricard are down 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Capgemini, Airbus, L'Oreal, Danone, EssilorLuxottica and Edenred are down 0.5 to 1.1%.

Data from statistical office INSEE showed that the industrial production in France declined by 1.1% month-over-month in July 2025, reversing a revised 3.8% surge in June, which had been the strongest growth since July 2020. Production was expected to drop by 1.8% in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 1.2%, after a 2.2% increase in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.