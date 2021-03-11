CAC 40 Modestly Higher On US Stimulus Boost

Markets

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Thursday as tame U.S. consumer inflation data helped ease concerns about inflation and the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 220-211 to pass Covid-19 relief package and send it to President Biden's desk for signature.

Focus now remains on the auction of 30-year U.S. Treasuries after an auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday drew sufficient demand.

Meanwhile, the ECB policy decision is due later in the day, with no changes to rates or the scope of bond purchases expected. Nonetheless, President Lagarde's comments at the press conference will be closely watched.

The benchmark CAC 40 index inched up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,004 after climbing 1.1 percent the previous day.

