CAC 40 Modestly Higher As Investors Await Clues On US Rate Cuts

August 21, 2024 — 04:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited cues on future rate cuts in the U.S.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting due to be published later today and Fed Chair Powell's keynote speech at Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday are expected to provide greater clarity on monetary policy easing.

Experts anticipate Powell will hint at a 25-bps rate cut in September, but caution that decisions will remain data-dependent.

The dollar extended its weakness against other major currencies ahead of preliminary revisions to U.S. labor data.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,500 after falling 0.2 percent the previous day.

