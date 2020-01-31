CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday after the World Health Organization declared an international health emergency with the novel coronavirus outbreak but did not recommend travel restrictions, saying there was no reason for measures that affect international travel and trade.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off the first estimate from the statistical office Insee showing that the French economy contracted unexpectedly in the fourth quarter on weak spending and investment.

Gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the third quarter. This was the first decline since the second quarter of 2016. Economists had forecast a marginal growth of 0.2 percent.

A measure of consumer prices climbed at a steady pace in January, while household spending decreased at the end of the year 2019 on a sharp contraction in energy consumption, separate reports showed.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 14 points, or 0.22 percent, at 5,885 after ending down 1.4 percent on Thursday.

