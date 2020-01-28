CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks opened modestly higher on Tuesday after suffering heavy losses the previous day on fears over the coronavirus' potential impact on the global economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 23 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,886 after losing as much as 2.7 percent on Monday.

Airbus shares rose over 2 percent. Regarding media reports on French, U.K. and U.S. investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption, the company confirmed today that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities.

Lender Credit Agricole Group edged down slightly. The bank said it would acquire a majority stake in Linxo Group, led by Crédit Agricole Payment Services and FIRECA, to consolidate its position in digital payment services.

Luxury goods makers were rebounding, with LVMH up over 1 percent and Gucci owner Kering rising 0.6 percent.

China's largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, announced today that it is suspending all public transit within the city in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

