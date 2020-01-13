CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday as investors await the signing of a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China expected to be signed at the White House on Wednesday.

The deal might include a commitment from China to increase agricultural products and implement economic reforms as well as some relief to China's aquatic exports to the U.S.

Meanwhile, at least four soldiers were reportedly injured after eight mortar bombs fell inside Iraq's Balad Air Base which was hosting the United States troops in Iraq's Salahudin province. No casualties have been reported as of now.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.25 percent at 6,051 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

Elsewhere, Asian markets ended mixed in cautious trade, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. U.S. stock futures point to a positive start later in the day as focus shifts to the earnings season.

