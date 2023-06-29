CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade; Renault Soars 7%

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Thursday, as investors digested hawkish comments from global central bankers and awaited Chinese PMI data for directional cues. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,313 after rallying 1 percent on Wednesday.

Alstom edged up slightly. The French rolling stock major and Northrail AG have completed a framework contract for 50 multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives with a full-service maintenance package for up to 16 years.

Automaker Renault soared 7 percent. The company lifted its annual operating margin outlook following the success of its recent launches.

Euro zone bond yields edged higher today after preliminary data showed inflation rose in five economically important German states in the month of June.

Sweden's crown hit a record low after the Riksbank modestly raised its policy rate and accelerated bond sales.

