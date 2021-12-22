Markets

CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday as Omicron worries eased somewhat and U.S. President Biden said it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.

As European states take steps to counter Covid-19 surge, French health minister said the new Omicron coronavirus variant will be the dominant strain in France by early January and that the country could soon have around 100,000 new cases per day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,983 after gaining 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

Lender Credit Agricole was little changed. Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance said it is investing in Cosmobilis, the holding company of ByMyCAR, the French car distribution group in Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular