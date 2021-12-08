CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday amid easing fears surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and on optimism over global growth.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said the Omicron variant appeared to be milder than previous strains, but also seemed to spread faster and could lead to more mutations in the future.

However, South African scientists warned the variant cut significantly the antibody protection generated by the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,092 after rallying 2.9 percent on Tuesday.

L'Oreal advanced 1.3 percent. Swiss firm Nestle said it would cut its stake in the French cosmetics brand by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion) to about 20 percent.

