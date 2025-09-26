CAC 40 Modestly Higher Despite Trump's New Tariff Announcement

(RTTNews) - After back to back losses, the French market is up in positive territory on Friday with investors picking up stocks, shrugging off U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a fresh round of tariffs.

Trump announced on Thursday that branded pharmaceuticals imported into the U.S. will be levied a 100% tariff, and heavy-duty trucks will be imposed a 25% levy, effective October 1st. He has also proposed levies on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities.and upholstered furniture.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30.41 points or 0.39% at 7,825.83 a few minutes ago.

Credit Agricole, Bouygues and EssilorExottica are up 2 to 2.2%. AXA, BNP Paribas, ArcelorMittal, LVMH, Carrefour, Saint Gobain, Vinci and Societe Generale are gaining 1 to 1.5%.

Euronext is down more than 3%. Pernod Ricard, Capgemini and STMicroElectronics are down 2 to 2.1%.

Edenred is down by about 1%. Stellantis, Dassault Systemes, Publicis Groupe and Renault are down with modest losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.