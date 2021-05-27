CAC 40 Modestly Higher As Travel Rules Tighten

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gain on Thursday, as investors digested central bank comments and awaited key U.S. data to gauge whether inflationary pressures were transient or signaled a more durable turn.

On the COVID-19 front, France unveiled extra restrictions for passengers coming from the U.K., applicable from May 31.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,416 after ending marginally higher in the previous session.

Sanofi dropped half a percent. The French drug major and GlaxoSmithKline Plc announced that they have started enrollment in their Phase 3 clinical study to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Plane maker Airbus SE surged 6.3 percent after signaling confidence in the recovery of the aviation industry from the pandemic.

Alstom gained 1 percent. The train maker has received an order from Hessische Landesbahn GmbH (HLB) to supply 32 Coradia Continental electric multiple units.

Capgemini gave up 0.6 percent while Orange rose 0.4 percent after they unveiled plans to set up a new company named "Bleu".

Food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. edged down slightly after it signed a global partnership with Amsterdam-based Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Energy firm Total SE was down half a percent as oil prices declined on concerns over Indian demand and increasing Iranian supplies.

