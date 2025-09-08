Markets

CAC 40 Modestly Higher Ahead Of Confidence Vote

September 08, 2025 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The French market is up in positive territory on Monday despite investors staying a bit cautious ahead of the crucial confidence vote that could cost Prime Minister François Bayrou his post.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week appear to be aiding sentiment a bit.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 31.07 points or 0.4% at 7,705.85 a few minutes ago.

Schneider Electric is gaining about 2.5%. Bouygues, Saint Gobain, Michelin, Legrnd, Credit Agricole, Unibail Rodamco, Airbus and ArcelorMittal are up 1 to 1.25%.

TotalEnergies, Accor, Vinci, Kering, Societe Generale, Dassault Systemes and Veolia Environment are up with modest gains.

Edenred is down more than 6% amid prospects of a dselay in the adoption of the meal voucher reform. The project has already been postponed several times due to changing political conditions in the country.

Danone is losing about 1%, while Pernod Ricard, Orange, Teleperformance, Safran, L'Oreal, Sanofi and Essilor Luxottica are down 0.4 to 0.8%.

Results of a survey showed investor morale in the euro zone plunged in September to its lowest level since April. The Sentix index for the region unexpectedly fell to -9.2 in September from -3.7 in August. The investor sentiment index was seen rising to -2.2 in September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.