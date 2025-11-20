Markets

CAC 40 Moderately Higher; Bank Stocks Among Top Gainers

November 20, 2025 — 06:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks are gaining notable ground in positive territory on Thursday, recovering from recent losses, as better-than-expected results and guidance from AI major Nvidia has helped ease concerns about valuations in the tech sector.

Investors are now looking ahead to the jobs data from the U.S. for clues about the Federal Reserve's likely moves with regard to interest rates.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 52.60 points or 0.66% at 8,006.37 a little while ago.

BNP Paribas is climbing up 5%. Legrand is up nearly 3%, while Thales, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Schneider Electric and Safran are up 1.4 to 2%.

Airbus Group, Engie, LVMH, Bureau Veritas, TotalEnergies, Veolia Environment and Bouygues are up with moderate gains.

Stellantis is declining by 2.2%. STMicroElectronics and Renault are down 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Vinci, Hermes International, Accor, Michelin and Saint Gobain are down 0.4 to 0.8%.

A report from Eurostat showed Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in September, falling by 05%, following a 0.2% decline in August. On a yearly basis, construction output dropped 0.3%, in contrast to the 1% increase in August.

