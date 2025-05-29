Markets

CAC 40 Moderately Higher Amid Easing Trade Tensions

May 29, 2025 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amid easing trade war concerns following a U.S. court ruling against the sweeping tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, French stocks are moving higher on Thursday, recovering well after previous session's weakness.

Stronger-than-expected quarterly results and earnings guidance from U.S. chip maker Nvidia also contribute to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark CAC was up 47.74 points or 0.71% at 7,835.84 a few minutes ago.

Stellantis is rising nearly 3.5%, and STMicroElectronics is gaining about 3%. Kering, Societe Generale, Edenred and Schneider Electric are up 1.6 to 2%.

Airbus, Hermes International, LVMH, Legrand, Pernod Ricard, AXA, BNP Paribas and Renault are also notably higher.

Thales and Carrefour are down 1.3% and 1%, respectively. Engie, Sanofi, Orange and Danone are modestly lower.

Trump's sweeping tariff plans suffered a setback following the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan ruling that the President had overstepped his authority in imposing the so-called "Liberation Day" import tariffs. The court ordered the tariffs to be vacated and permanently blocked.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the federal court ruling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.