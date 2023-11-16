CAC 40 Marginally Lower On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Thursday after recent strong gains on dovish Fed bets. The benchmark CAC 40 was down 6 points at 7,203 after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.

Publicis Groupe fell 2.3 percent. The advertising and public relations firm said it named Loris Nold, current CEO of its EMEA operations as global Chief Financial Officer from February 2024.

Vallourec soared 6 percent. The manufacturer of premium tubular solutions lifted its FY23 EBITDA outlook after reporting slightly higher net income in the third quarter.

China-related LVMH and Kering fell over 1 percent each after data showed that China home prices fell the most in eight years in October due to weak demand.

