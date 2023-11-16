News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Marginally Lower On China Concerns

November 16, 2023 — 04:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Thursday after recent strong gains on dovish Fed bets. The benchmark CAC 40 was down 6 points at 7,203 after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.

Publicis Groupe fell 2.3 percent. The advertising and public relations firm said it named Loris Nold, current CEO of its EMEA operations as global Chief Financial Officer from February 2024.

Vallourec soared 6 percent. The manufacturer of premium tubular solutions lifted its FY23 EBITDA outlook after reporting slightly higher net income in the third quarter.

China-related LVMH and Kering fell over 1 percent each after data showed that China home prices fell the most in eight years in October due to weak demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.