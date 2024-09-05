CAC 40 Marginally Lower In Lacklustre Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Thursday as investors looked ahead to the release of more U.S. and Eurozone economic data this week for clues to the economic and rate outlook.

The dollar remained on the back foot on expectations of deeper interest rate cuts, with some believing the Federal Reserve might go big with a supersized 50 bps interest rate cut in the September meeting to boost growth.

Closer home, the European Central Bank can continue to cut interest rates given the slowdown in inflation, and there is a risk the bank could keep policy too tight, ECB board member Piero Cipollone told a French newspaper on Wednesday. The benchmark CAC 40 was down 0.1 percent at 7,492 after losing 1 percent the previous day.

