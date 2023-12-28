News & Insights

CAC 40 Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

December 28, 2023

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing marginal losses on Thursday as the dollar declined against the euro amid bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates aggressively next year. While the Fed already indicated that it could look at cutting borrowing costs next year, the European Central Bank (ECB) did not share a similar outlook.

Trading volumes remain light with only a few days left in the calendar year.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,565 after finishing little changed with a positive bias in the previous session.

Economy-sensitive banks and automakers were losing ground, with Renault and Societe Generale both falling around 1 percent.

