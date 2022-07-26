CAC 40 Marginally Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors braced for a stacked week of corporate earnings and economic data in the United States.

Wednesday's Fed meeting remains in focus, with the U.S. central bank widely expected to raise interest rates by 75-basis points for a second straight meeting.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,235 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.

Software maker Dassault Systèmes edged up slightly after raising its annual targets.

Drinks group Rémy Cointreau gained half a percent after confirming its full-year guidance.

Eutelsat tumbled 3 percent after its fiscal 2022 revenue declined 6.7 percent to 1.15 billion euros from 1.23 billion euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.