CAC 40 Marginally Lower Ahead Of ECB Meeting

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Thursday after U.S. stock futures fell heavily following disappointing quarterly update from Meta, formerly Facebook.

Investors also awaited the outcome of ECB and BoE meetings for directional cues.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,115 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Publicis Groupe jumped nearly 3 percent. The advertising agency company expects first-quarter organic growth to be slightly above the full year guidance range.

Aerospace firm Thales gained about 1 percent. Commenting on the rumors about the potential interest of acquiring Atos's cyber-security business, the company said there is no such discussion going on with Atos.

Thales also said it is potentially interested in buying any cybersecurity asset that could be for sale.

Dassault Systèmes fell nearly 2 percent after the software maker reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 0.18 euro, up 15 percent from last year's 0.15 euro.

