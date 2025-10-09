Markets

CAC 40 Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade

October 09, 2025 — 06:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks mostly subdued in somewhat lackluster trade on Thursday, amid fading prospects of an early Parliamentary election in the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly looking to appoint a new prime minister tomorrow. According to reports, majority of lawmakers were against holding a snap parliamentary election amid France's worst crisis in decades.

The benchmark CAC 40, moving between a very tight range between 8,053.67 and 8,088.98, was up 13.47 points or 0.17% at 8,073.60 a few minutes ago.

Danone is rising more than 4%. Stellantis, Credit Agricole, Kering, Vinci, Engie, Renault, Bouygues and Carrefour are gaining 1.1 to 1.7%.

Euronext, Orange, Saint Gobain, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Veolia Environment, Schneider Electric, Air Liquide and Bureau Veritas are up 0.6 to 1%.

Michelin is declining by about 4.4%. ArcelorMittal and Capgemini are down 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

L'Oreal, Sanofi, Hermes International, Legrand, Sanofi, Thales and LVMH are down 0.5 to 1%.

