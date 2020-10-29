CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving in a narrow range on Thursday as investors grappled with the U.S. election uncertainty and a raft of new restrictions coming into force in Europe to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The European Central Bank reviews its monetary policy later today, with economists expecting no major policy changes.

However, as recession fears grow, ECB President Christine Lagarde may signal further monetary stimulus when economic conditions warrant.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 4,575 after tumbling 3.4 percent in the previous session.

Telecoms operator Orange surged 4.5 percent after its third-quarter core operating profit topped expectations.

Pharmaceutical company Sanofi rose half a percent. The company raised its 2020 outlook for the second time this year and confirmed it was on track with its two vaccines projects to prevent Covid-19.

Sodexo gained 0.8 percent. The food services and facilities management company scrapped dividend after posting a loss for its full fiscal year.

Airbus dropped about 1 percent. The aerospace and defense company reported a third quarter net loss of 767 million euros compared to profit of 989 million euros last year.

LVMH shares rose over 1 percent after the luxury giant agreed to buy Tiffany & Co. at a reduced price of almost $16 billion.

