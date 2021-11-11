CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Thursday and Treasury yields spiked after a U.S. consumer inflation report showed the largest annual increase in prices in three decades, stoking concerns over a faster monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Closer home, the European Central Bank could stop buying bonds as early as next September if inflation looks to have sustainably returned to the official target, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann reportedly told an event Wednesday in London. The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 0.1 percent at 7,050 after finishing marginally higher on Wednesday.

Sentiment was underpinned amid speculation that Chinese officials will seek to ease the cash crunch at struggling property developers.

Meanwhile, there were conflicting reports about whether Chinese property giant Evergrande had defaulted on its overdue loan payments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.