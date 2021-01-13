CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid worries that rising Covid-19 cases and a slow vaccination rollout could threaten economic recovery.

Germany's tough anti-Covid measures are likely to last a further eight to 10 weeks, while the Netherlands has extended its Covid-19 restrictions by three weeks, to February 9.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,656 after declining 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Carrefour shares surged 7.3 percent after Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the convenience-store giant that owns the Circle K chain, said it's exploring a transaction with the French grocer. Retailer Casino advanced 3.8 percent.

Energy company Total SA rose nearly 2 percent. The company said it has signed a cooperation agreement with natural gas and electricity supplier Engie SA to design, develop, build and operate the Masshylia project. Shares of the latter were up 0.3 percent.

