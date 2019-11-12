CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were flat to slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday after ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch added his voice to a call for more supportive fiscal policy.

Underlying sentiment remained cautious as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Economic Club of New York later in the day for clues on the status of the Sino-U.S. trade talks.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points at 5,901 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

In economic news, France economic growth is expected to slow slightly in the fourth quarter, survey data from the Bank of France showed today.

Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, which is slower than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.

The confidence index in manufacturing rose to 98 in October from 96 in September. The reading was expected to rise marginally to 97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.