CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving in a narrow range on Monday after a man has been set on fire following an apparent dispute over national identity in Hong Kong and data showed a measure of producer prices in China fell the most in more than three years in October, underscoring the problem of moderating demand.

Lingering concerns over the U.S.-China trade deal and Moody's warning on Britain's sovereign debt also kept investors nervous.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points, or 0.12 percent, at 5,896 in early trade after edging down marginally on Friday.

Trade-sensitive automakers such as Renault and Peugeot were little changed after data showed auto sales in China fell for a 16th consecutive month in October.

Luxury stocks fell on concerns over the political unrest in Hong Kong. LVMH and Kering both slid around half a percent.

Insurer AXA was moving down after the company said it sold 144 million shares of common stock of Equitable Holdings to Goldman Sachs at a net price of US$21.80 per share.

