CAC 40 Marginally Higher With French Politics In Focus

(RTTNews) - French stocks were marginally higher on Tuesday ahead of a crucial confidence vote in parliament next Monday.

The outcome of the vote on the government's plan to slash public spending could trigger government collapse, budget plan delays, or even snap elections.

Opposition parties have already said they will oppose the austerity budget.

Traders also await Eurozone inflation data later in the day, with the figure expected to remain stable at 2 percent, in line with the European Central Bank's target despite uncertainty related to tariffs.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent at 7,719 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Louis Vuitton surged over 3 percent, Danone added 1 percent, Schneider Electric gained 2 percent and Pernod Ricard was up 1.2 percent.

Banks traded lower, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 1-2 percent.

