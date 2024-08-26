News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

August 26, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Monday to extend gains from the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled imminent interest-rate cuts.

The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks," Powell said at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,587 after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.

The upside in the broader market was capped by escalating Middle East tensions following a recent exchange of strikes between Israel and Hezbollah.

Investors also looked ahead to the release of a slew of key German and Eurozone data due this week that will be crucial ahead of the ECB's interest-rate decision in September.

EU flash inflation data for August will be key for the European Central Bank as it considers its next interest-rate move.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.