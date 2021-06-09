Markets

CAC 40 Marginally Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank policy meeting.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent at 6,558 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

Renault shares were marginally higher. The carmaker said that it has signed an agreement with the representative trade unions for the future of the Renault sites in the Hauts-de-France region.

Separately, the company announced that it had been charged with 'deceit' by French prosecutors over a diesel emissions probe launched in 2017.

Airline Air France KLM jumped 2.5 percent after the U.S. CDC said it was easing travel recommendations on 110 countries and territories.

Food group Danone lost 1.6 percent after RBC downgraded the stock to "underperform".

