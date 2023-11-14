News & Insights

CAC 40 Marginally Higher Ahead Of US CPI Data

November 14, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors eagerly awaited U.S. CPI data as well as preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone for direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,092 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.

Banks were subdued with, BNP Paribas falling nearly 1 percent as Eurozone bond yields struggled for direction following hawkish comments from ECB policymakers pushing against expectations for rate cuts.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said in an interview during the weekend that no change in interest rates should be expected in the "next couple of quarters".

Automaker Renault was down half a percent on growth worries.

