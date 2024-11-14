News & Insights

CAC 40 Marginally Higher Ahead Of Growth Data

November 14, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged up slightly on Thursday ahead of Eurozone growth data due later in the day.

Earnings offered some comfort as bond yields surged amid inflation concerns under Trump's presidency.

European government bond yields increased, mirroring U.S. Treasuries, on expectations that Trump's proposed policies and tariffs may result in increased U.S. deficit.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,225 after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.

Alstom rose about 2 percent. The train maker beat expectations for its half-year cash position, helped by increased volumes and cost saving initiatives.

SCOR SE jumped 6.6 percent. The reinsurer reported a group net loss in Q3 2024, but its P&C segment saw a very strong performance, with a combined ratio of 88.3 percent.

