CAC 40 Little Changed On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Friday amid renewed concerns over slowing growth.

With Snap posting disappointing second-quarter results and announcing plans to slow hiring, investors now await financial results from Twitter due before the U.S. opening bell.

Meanwhile, July 'flash' PMI data raised further concerns that the French economy is heading towards a recession.

France's private sector growth slowed in July, reflecting a contraction in the manufacturing sector due to weaker demand, flash survey results from S&P Global showed.

The flash composite output index fell to 50.6 from 52.5 in June- signaling the slowest pace of expansion in the current 16-month sequence of growth.

Manufacturing output contracted in July, while services activity posted a softer growth.

The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 6,206 after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.

