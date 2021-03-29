CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks held steady on Monday as investors weighed the outlook for growth and inflation.

While U.S. Treasury bond yields held around one-year highs, European yields have been restrained by active buying from the European Central Bank.

On the Covid front, Europe seems to be starting a third wave despite the vaccine rollout.

The number of Covid-19 patients in France's intensive care units has risen to a new high for this year, health ministry data showed on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to not impose a third full lockdown and to keep schools open, but acknowledged that further restrictions would probably be needed.

Germany has tightened its border controls, while urging its citizens not to make unnecessary trips to France, Denmark, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 4 points at 5,993 after inching up 0.6 percent on Friday.

