CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Monday as a delay to U.S.-China trade talks as well as rising U.S.-China tensions added to jitters about a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The downside, if any, was capped after the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the financial system to help lenders manage upcoming government bond sales.

The euro rose against the dollar as markets looked to the Fed minutes from last month's meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, for more clues on the thinking inside the U.S. central bank.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 2 points at 4,965 after losing 1.6 percent on Friday.

Banks traded mostly lower, with both Credit Agricole and Societe Generale declining around 0.8 percent.

Automaker Renault dropped 0.8 percent and Peugeot edged down 0.3 percent.

Luxury group LVMH rose 0.3 percent and spirits maker Pernod Ricard advanced 1.8 percent on brokerage upgrades.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.