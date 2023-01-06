Markets

CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

January 06, 2023 — 04:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Friday as investors awaited Eurozone inflation data and the all-important U.S. jobs data later in the day for directional cues.

The dollar traded higher in European trade after strong ADP private payrolls data and weekly jobless claims figures provided further evidence of a tight labor market and dashed hopes for a change to aggressive Fed policy anytime soon.

Adding to concerns about the economic outlook, Fed members Esther George and James Bullard said that interest rates will stay higher for longer to tame inflation.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6.759 after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.

Treasury 10-year yields steadied after their first gain of the week on Thursday.

