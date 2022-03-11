Markets

CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank pledged to speed up the pace of bond tapering to tackle inflation.

The failure of talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine to make any sort of progress towards a ceasefire in the two-week-old conflict also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

As the war in Ukraine entered the 16th day, more than two million people have fled the country.

The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 6,208 after closing 2.8 percent lower on Thursday.

Ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica jumped 3.2 percent. The company reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 1.46 billion euros from last year's 85 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular