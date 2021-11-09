CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move on rate hikes.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 3 points at 7,045 after closing marginally higher on Monday.

Carrefour edged down slightly. The retailer said it now plans to transform into a Digital Retail Company, which places digital and data at the heart of all its operations and its value creation model. The company intends to carry out this profound change by 2026.

Air France KLM shares rose about 1 percent after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were seeing modest gains while automaker Renault surged more than 4 percent.

