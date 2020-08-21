CAC 40 Little Changed In Directionless Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in directionless trade on Friday after a survey highlighted the fragility of demand conditions faced by French businesses and cast further doubt over the V-shaped recovery.

France's private sector growth moderated in August after logging a nearly two-and-a-half years' fastest expansion in July, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The flash composite output index fell more-than-expected to 51.7 in August from 57.3 in July. The reading was forecast to fall marginally to 57.2.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 51.9 from 57.3 in July while the manufacturing PMI came in at 49.0 versus 52.4 a month ago.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 3 points at 4,914 after declining 1.3 percent in the previous session.

