CAC 40 Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday after Chinese authorities reported a slight upturn in new virus cases.

The death toll of the coronavirus in China has reached 1,765 people after another 100 deaths were reported in Hubei.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 1 point at 6,068 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.

The downside was capped after Chinese policymakers ramped up support for the economy and companies that have been hit by a slump in sales and activity.

Automobile companies, which are highly sensitive to Chinese demand, were trading mixed. Peugeot rallied 2 percent while Renault was little changed.

Automotive parts manufacturer Faurecia surged as much as 7.5 percent after reporting a rise in annual profits and sales.

Alstom rose over 2 percent. The train maker confirmed that it is in talks to acquire the rail business of embattled Canadian train and plane maker Bombardier Inc.

