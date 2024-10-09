News & Insights

CAC 40 Little Changed As China Rally Hits Speed Bump

October 09, 2024

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as China's stimulus rally fizzled out, the conflict in the Middle East persisted and investors awaited Federal Reserve meeting minutes as well as U.S. inflation data for interest rate clues.

China's Shanghai Composite index plunged 6.6 percent today after officials failed to boost confidence in stimulus plans aimed at reviving the economy.

However, reports emerged later that China's finance ministry will hold a briefing on fiscal policy on Saturday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,528 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.

China-linked shares traded mixed, with Kering rising nearly 2 percent while Hermes fell more than 1 percent.

