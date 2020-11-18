CAC 40 Little Changed As Vaccine Optimism Fades

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Wednesday as a rally based on reinvigorated hopes for a coronavirus vaccine ran its course and investors shifted the focus back to rising coronavirus cases.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 5 points at 5,478 as France's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases surpassed two million.

Automakers were trading mixed after industry data showed new car registrations in Europe decreased in October after rising in the previous month.

EU passenger car registrations decreased 7.8 percent year-on-year to 953,615 units, following a 3.1 percent increase in September, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association said as several countries in the region returned to lockdown amid a second wave of the coronavirus.

Peugeot declined 0.6 percent while Renault edged up slightly.

