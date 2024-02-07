News & Insights

CAC 40 Little Changed As Trade Data Disappoints

February 07, 2024 — 03:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Wednesday as investors reacted to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and weak domestic trade data.

France's trade deficit increased at the end of the final quarter as imports grew faster than exports, data released by the customs office showed earlier today.

The trade deficit widened more-than-expected to EUR 6.8 billion in December from EUR 5.9 billion in November. The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 6.0 billion.

In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 14.7 billion.

Exports posted a monthly increase of 1.1 percent while imports climbed more sharply by 2.6 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,637 after adding 0.7 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies declined 1.2 percent after Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates.

