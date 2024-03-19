News & Insights

CAC 40 Little Changed As Investors Await Fed Policy Decision

March 19, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited the Fed and BOE policy meetings due this week for directional cues.

A two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve gets underway later today, with investors looking for clear signals on rate cuts in the face of sticky inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England is expected to maintain its current interest rates on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan ended 8 years of negative interest rates, making a historic shift with the first-rate hike in 17 years.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates at a 12-year high and signaled it may be done tightening monetary policy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 8,152 after losing 0.2 percent on Monday.

