CAC 40 Little Changed As Investors Await Cues From Powell

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors looked for more clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes.

The dollar slipped while Eurozone short-dated bond yields hovered around multi-year highs, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell starts his two-day testimony before Congress later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,379 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.

Sanofi rose about 1 percent. Sanofi - Aventis Groupe announced the FDA has accepted, for review, the supplemental Biologics License Application for Dupixent to treat adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria that is not adequately controlled with the current standard of care.

