CAC 40 Little Changed As Investors Await China Data

October 17, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday amid concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

"There is currently no cease-fire and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the expulsion of foreigners," Netanyahu's office said in a Google-translated statement.

The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed with a negative bias at 7,021 after gaining 0.3 percent the previous day.

China-exposed LVMH, Kering and Hermes International were down between 1 percent and 1.4 percent ahead of the Chinese GDP growth report for the third quarter of the year due to be released on Wednesday. Chinese reports on retails sales and industrial production are also due.

