CAC 40 Little Changed As Geopolitical Tensions Ease

November 17, 2022 — 04:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were largely steady on Thursday, as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and the focus returned to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,608 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Automaker Renault rose 0.6 percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations increased for the third straight month in October.

New passenger car registrations logged a double-digit annual growth of 12.2 percent in October, faster than September's 9.6 percent increase.

Bouygues tumbled nearly 4 percent. The construction and media conglomerate confirmed its forecasts for sales and profitability in 2022 after reporting higher sales in the first nine months of the year.

However, net profit attributable to the group dropped to 537 million euros from 807 million euros last year.

