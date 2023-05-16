News & Insights

CAC 40 Little Changed As Eurozone GDP Grows Slightly In Q1

May 16, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as a slew of China data disappointed and investors awaited the outcome of crucial U.S. debt ceiling talks.

Meanwhile, Eurostat data showed the euro zone economy grew marginally in the first quarter, matching preliminary estimates.

The euro zone economy grew by 0.1 percent in the quarter in the three months to March of 2023.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,415 after closing marginally higher the previous day.

Sodexo gained about 1 percent. Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services said it has decided to invest in the Happiness Index platform and extend this partnership worldwide to augment its core business.

Construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues fell more than 2 percent after reporting a slightly wider first-quarter net loss.

