CAC 40 Little Changed As Beijing Logs Record Cases

(RTTNews) - French stocks were steady on Monday as Beijing reported 99 new COVID-19 cases - the highest daily tally in the capital during the current outbreak.

The financial hub of Shanghai lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions and U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods, helping underpin investor sentiment.

China's yuan extended gains against the dollar after Biden said he was weighing reducing the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese goods.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,290 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.

Banks traded broadly higher, with Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

